Scholarship Opportunity for Ag Enthusiasts

Billings, Mont.–Now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year, the NILE Foundation expects to award over $30,000 to youth.

For almost 30 years, the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.

“Few things are as essential to survival as production agriculture! Therefore, we must continue to create and support AGvocates.” says Jennifer Boka, General Manager of the NILE. “The NILE is proud to increase educational opportunities for youth through scholarships! The NILE, supporting the future of agriculture, through today’s youth.”

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at http://www.thenile.org, or by contacting the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 4, 2020 by 4 p.m. (postmarked March 4th will not be accepted). Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in early April 2020. Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding five levels of scholarships:

High School One Time Scholarship – Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines.

Secondary One Time Scholarship – Offered will also be a one-time grant, for students already enrolled in College or a Vo-Tech school meeting the qualifications.

Shining Star: All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.

Needle In The Haystack – This scholarship will be awarded to any NILE scholarship applicant if they attend Stetsons & Stilettos in June 2020. The winner will be randomly drawn that night.

Rolling Scholarship – The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of High School Seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.

Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth and provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships. Major highlights of NILE Youth Programs are the NILE Merit Heifer Program, 4th Grade Ag Education, Jr. Fed Livestock Show, Scholarship Program, and Internship Program. Live Animal scholarships are donations of heifers to kids in the Merit Heifer Program.

The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect for the western culture. It is funded through generous donations and the annual fundraiser, Stetsons and Stilettos. This year’s event will be held in June 2020, with a date a location to be determined very soon!

–The NILE