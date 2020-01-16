Scholarships available for NE Women in Ag Conference

Any student attending a 4-year college/university, 2-year college, a vocational/technical school, or a 4-H or FFA member may apply for a scholarship to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference.

The applications are now open. Applications must be submitted online by midnight Sunday, February 2, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than February 7, 2020.

2020 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is an annual two-day event designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. Through workshops and presentations, attendees will learn how to: better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches, and become more successful operators and business partners. The conference features 5 general session speakers and over 30 concurrent workshops. Don’t miss this opportunity!

When: Thursday and Friday, February 20-21, 2020

Where: Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, NE

110 Second Ave., Kearney, NE 68848

Five $125 scholarships (full registration fee) available to University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) students.

Ten $62.50 scholarships (half registration fee) are available to Nebraska FFA, 4-H or Community College students. Students receiving a ½ scholarship are expected to pay the remainder of the registration cost during the registration period, or find a local sponsor.

Applicants will need to prepare a 3,000 character essay on “Why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference? How will you use the information in your future studies/career?”

Hotel rooms and additional travel expenses are not covered by these scholarships. Student scholarships are provided by the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

–Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference