Scholarships awarded, Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch honored at BH Angus Assoc gathering

Three scholarships were awarded to youth during the Black Hills Angus Association banquet held on Jan. 28. Shown (l to r): Marcia Amdahl, with Black Hills Angus Association, Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche; Emily Lent, Custer; Karlee Sailer, Golden Valley, N.D. and Deb Kukuchka, Black Hills Angus Association. CBW | Courtesy photosimage-27 Black Hills Angus Association President David Uhrig presented Smith's Saddle Butte Ranch of Harding County, S.D. with the Breeder of the Year Award. Shown (l to r): David Uhrig, Travis, Rebecca and Shay Smith. Not pictured are other Smith children – Dane and Aspen.