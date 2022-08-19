Scholarships Help Producers Attend NCBA Cattle Industry Convention

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 17, 2022) – The 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show is headed to the Big Easy, and funding is available to offset some costs for producers. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is offering a variety of scholarships and grants to help producers attend CattleCon23, which will be held Feb. 1-3, 2023, in New Orleans.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to attend the 2023 Convention,” said NCBA President Don Schiefelbein. “These scholarships are perfect for youth, first-timers and others looking to expand their network at the largest event in the beef cattle business.”

Scholarship recipients receive a complimentary Education Package registration and discounted housing accommodations for three nights, Feb. 1-3, 2023. Scholarships will be awarded to up to five beef cattle industry members, up to three young beef producers, and up to three students (currently enrolled in classes) in the industry. Applications for all scholarship categories are due by Sept. 23, 2022, and will be evaluated based on eligibility and answers to application questions.

In addition to the scholarship program, NCBA also offers the Rancher Resilience Grant, which is designed to support cattle producer attendance at impactful education events, such as Cattlemen’s College held prior to convention. Administered by NCBA, the grant is made possible by a partnership between the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and Cargill Protein. To apply for a grant to cover registration costs and two nights hotel, visit http://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant . Cattlemen’s College will be an event option once convention registration opens in October.

For more information on these programs and to apply, visit https://convention.ncba.org . Convention registration and housing open Oct. 3, 2022.

–NCBA