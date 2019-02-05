Scholarships Offered to the Next Generation of Agriculturalists

Billings, Mont.–Now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year, the NILE Foundation expects to award over $30,000 to youth.

For almost 30 years, the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.

"Promoting the future of agriculture through the support of youth via scholarships is a long-standing tradition of NILE." says Jennifer Boka, General Manager of the NILE. "Educating today's youth to be tomorrows ag proponents is crucial to the entire world and we at the NILE are proud to support and embrace the future of agriculture."

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at http://www.thenile.org, or by contacting the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 1, 2019 by 4 p.m. (postmarked March 1st will not be accepted). Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in early April 2019. Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding five levels of scholarships:

High School One Time Scholarship – Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines.

Secondary One Time Scholarship – Offered will also be a one-time grant, for students already enrolled in College or a Vo-Tech school meeting the qualifications.

Recommended Stories For You

Shining Star: All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.

Needle In The Haystack – This scholarship will be awarded to any NILE scholarship applicant if they attend Stetsons & Stilettos in May 2019. The winner will be randomly drawn that night.

Rolling Scholarship – The most prestigious of all scholarships awarded is The Rolling Scholarship. This scholarship will be offered to a select group of High School Seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship annually, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.

Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth and provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships. Major highlights of NILE Youth Programs are the NILE Merit Heifer Program, 4th Grade Ag Education, Jr. Fed Livestock Show, Scholarship Program, and Internship Program. Live Animal scholarships are donations of heifers to kids in the Merit Heifer Program.

The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect for the western culture. It is funded through generous donations and the annual fundraiser, Stetsons and Stilettos. This year the theme is Kentucky Derby and held Saturday, May 4th.

–The NILE