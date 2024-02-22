Schuelke, Yates awarded Top hand and Top Horse at BHSS

The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo is known for its electric atmosphere and great entertainment, showcasing cowboy and horse talent in a naturally rowdy manner. Aside from a tough long-round of competition, and an evening short-go to follow to decide the average winners, there were two other awards handed out with high honors.

Wyatt Schuelke of Faith, South Dakota, was awarded the title of Top Hand after the dust settled. To say he was surprised would be an understatement, “it never even crossed my mind,” he said.

“It was an honor,” Schuelke added, “it’s one of the accomplishments that I’ve wanted for a while, it was awesome and I’m just thankful they picked me.”

Schuelke’s team, AK Horse Sale/Jumpoff Buffalo Ranch, included Jon Peterson, Preston Novak, and Wade Monnens. The cowboys ended 4th overall despite some trouble in the long round. They were no strangers to the competition at the BHSS, “we’ve all been buds around this community, we decided to enter it one time and have been entering it ever since,” said Schuelke.

The cowboys debated a strategy, however, as most ranch rodeos go, the men resorted to doing whatever it took to get the job done. Part of this included Schuelke being the designated bronc rider, which ended up being his favorite event.

Despite his bronc ride not being completely optional, “he’s the only one that’s ever been on a bronc, we figured instead of us getting on and getting hurt,” said Monnens, “I think he enjoys it deep down.”

Schuelke decided to hang up rodeo for the time being to focus on ranching with his family. It was his dream as a kid to be a rancher and finds it a blessing to be a part of. He works on the same place as his father and both his mother and wife work at the school in Opal, South Dakota. Schuelke and his wife Racquel had a little girl, Wrenly, just six months ago.

His teammates found him very deserving of the Top Hand title. “He is quite and humble,” Monnens said, “but his actions speak more than what his words do…He grew up a true South Dakota cowboy.”

Schuelke was aboard his wife’s horse, “JLo.” They purchased her as a five year old and Racquel uses her to breakaway rope while he heads on her as well, “she’s kind of an all-around that’s good at everything so I decided to take her,” he said.

The second coveted title, Top Horse, was awarded to Cade Yates of Bridgeport, Nebraska, and his home-grown gelding, “Daniel.”

Yates’ team included Jordan Sterkel, Denum Santero, and Roady Marsh. The four men put their team together last year and found some success at ranch rodeos throughout the season, “we just clicked and did well,” said Yates.

It was their first time competing at the BHSS Ranch Rodeo, the crowd and the calcutta before the short-round surpassed Yates’ expectations, “I was blown away by how many people were there,” he said.

Making the short-round wasn’t an easy feat for the team either, they struggled with cattle draws throughout the events, yet still made the best of what they had. The steer they drew for the team tie-down event during the short round, “was the biggest steer I’ve ever seen,” said Yates, “we go to mug him and he kicked all our butts, I went to mug hum and he took off down the arena with me.”

After some unexpected struggles during the events, not placing in the average, and being an out of state team, winning the title of Top Horse for Yates, “couldn’t have been farther from our minds,” he said.

When the short-go had concluded and results were being reported over the speakers, Yates was sitting with his teammate Sterkel, who gave him a nudge when they announced the top horse. “I wasn’t really even paying attention,” Yates said, “that was an amazing moment, I was ecstatic.”

Yates was awarded a saddle and bottle of Pendleton whiskey, “it’s the most extravagant top horse prize I’ve ever seen,” he said. The next day when they returned home he called Mark Bowman, the owner of the stud Yates’ horse is by to tell him the news. “He was pretty excited,” Yates said.

What made the award even more special, not only does he have a good relationship with the Bowman’s who own the stud, Yates also has some of the last horses by him. The bloodlines go back to his great grandfathers’ program. The mare goes back to Skipper W and is still alive on his grandmothers’ place.

Daniel is 16-years-old and has earned the spot of Yates’ “number one good horse.” He’s been all over the country with Yates, including Las Vegas the last four years for the world series roping’s, Winnemucca, Nevada, for ranch rodeo finals, and even packs around his kids ages 2-13 years old. “In the next few years he’s in line to help them learn how to rope,” he added.

The gelding has a “unique personality,” said Yates, “he’s plum nice, not mean or anything,” but when he walks out into the pasture with a halter, Daniel tends to give him a look that says, “not me, please anyone else.” As he’s gotten older however, he gets spared a bit when it comes to ranch work.

Although the gelding is out of registered horses, his papers say grade as they never expected to sell him, “knowing how well he turned out I wish we would’ve,” said Yates.