Schumer, Hoeven, Thune, Moran win re-election

The Associated Press has declared that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee; and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, have all won re-election.