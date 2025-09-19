Schwaller: Generosity and Opportunit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Every now and then someone’s life path crosses our own. We can either be better for it because of positive experiences with them, or even because of the hard life lessons they taught.

But either way, we can become better people because of other people.

Uncle Dick was a guy who lived his life. He grew up on an Iowa farm—the youngest of seven surviving children—graduating from high school in 1959. He was a Navy man for a time, and worked construction for the phone company in Colorado all of his adult life.

He raced cars, made use of his sailboat and rebuilt/renovated/sold old Ford tractors—hauling them back to his Colorado machine shed/shop from all over–and won many a tractor pulling contest with them. He was an innovative thinker and had a very mechanical mind.

Just as impressively, he was beloved to all 39 of his nieces and nephews, never having had children of his own. He always seemed genuinely interested in our lives.

There is much to say about his life, but here is where today’s story picks up.

Every wanna-be row crop farmer needs a place to start, but to do that, they have to earn the trust of other people. Someone needs to have faith that a wanna-be farmer will be able to manage land responsibly and have some kind of business sense.

My husband was once that wanna-be row crop farmer. My parents helped us out in our early years with some things to help us get on our feet, and we were grateful.

We had hogs and sheep. All that was left was to find some land to farm—a tall order for a young farmer. It’s hard to wrangle farmland without machinery to farm it, and it’s impossible to purchase machinery unless you have land to pay for it. Discouragement can run rampant.

But my husband’s tenacity was stronger than his discouragement.

Then along came Uncle Dick, who decided at some point that my husband would be responsible with a piece of land, and wanted to see him be successful.

So from his Colorado home, he purchased a tract of land near us, for us to rent.

We couldn’t believe it. Fifteen years into it, my husband’s dream was finally starting to come true. The wait was over.

Not only did Uncle Dick do that for us, but he also did it for my dad (who was trying to grow his operation while raising seven children); he did it for a couple of my brothers, and eventually for our two sons who farm together, and a couple of my cousins as well.

Renting and farming his land was the impetus for many long and interesting conversations between Uncle Dick and all whom he had helped out in that way. They all got to know each other very well, and was the reason for visits from him and his wife—to see the land he purchased and talk farming with all the guys. I enjoyed seeing my husband and sons actively participate together with Uncle Dick in conversations about something they all loved so much.

Once when we thanked him for his generosity to us, he quickly shook it off and said, “Oh, I’m not generous, really. I don’t give money—but I like to give opportunity.”

It was the biggest lie and the biggest truth he ever told, and all in the same statement.

Uncle Dick died this past winter at the age of 83. A week earlier, he called us to say good-bye. He told us, “I want you to think of it like I’m hauling my last load of corn home.”

He needed us to remember him.

We needed tissues.

A huge gathering of family honored his life by his graveside on a chilly March morning.

My cousin told me that day that Uncle Dick had just recently purchased some land for him and his brother to rent. He had told the brothers, “This fall I’m going to come back (to Iowa) to see it and stand on it.”

He never got the chance to do that.

My family has plans to gather a little soil from our fields he owned, and sprinkle it over his grave, remembering a man who stood tall among men, walked humbly, and whose heart always remained on the farm.

He was an important part of our farm story—and those of other people; and was someone from whom we learned the true meaning of trust, kindness, generosity and humility.

Our paths crossed in this life … and we are better people for it.

(Karen Schwaller writes from her grain and livestock farm near Milford, Iowa. She can be reached at kschwaller@evertek.net )

2024 Karen Schwaller