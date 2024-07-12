Schwaller: If Farmers Governed the Channels

If there’s one thing farmers and ranchers don’t succumb to, it’s watching television.

They don’t have time for it anyway, and in the rare occurrence that they might actually darken the doorway to see what all the commotion is about in the family room, they can’t bear to watch for more than a couple of minutes. Hollywood simply cannot duplicate the excitement that happens on the farm or ranch in real life and in real time.

Nonetheless, I do think it would be interesting to surf the T.V. channels if these hard-working people were allowed to govern what is seen there. Following are some television shows a farmer/rancher might actually watch if they could design a show outright:

“Jeopardy.” No worries that Alex Trebek is no longer with us. A farmer would make the show all about the things he/she jeopardizes in an effort to make a living. This might include finances in exchange for crops and livestock; personal health, and marriages during tax season.

“The Price is Right.” Whether it’s at the meat counter, the hardware store or the implement dealership, it eventually becomes clear that a farmer or rancher really could die from sticker shock. They work hard for their living, and some years don’t get the financial returns they need or want. This show would be about following a farmer/rancher in “Candid Camera” fashion and seeing their expressions as they price things (especially at the parts counter), and following them undercover as they use their many, varied and polished skills to dicker on prices. It’s like watching a skilled, slick auctioneer scan the crowd.

“The Big Bang Theory.” These 30 minutes would showcase some classic impacts between farm implements in the field. I was part of such an ill-timed occurrence a handful of years ago when I arrived at the combine with the tractor and grain cart much sooner than my husband had anticipated. There was a big bang alright—first in the end rows, and then straight out of the liquor cabinet when the repair bill arrived. (See “The Price is Right.”)

“Secrets of the Zoo.” This show would be unique, because it could feature scenes from the animal-like chaos that occurs both in the house and in the barn or pasture during calving season. That one would probably involve a lot of “bleeping” due to lack of slumber by everyone in the family. Even Dr. Phil might agree that it would be funnier if the show’s producers used rhinoceros sounds in place of the usual and unimaginative “bleeps” to override naughty words.

“Deadliest Catch.” This one could follow a farmer as he goes about finding a life partner. The title features the word ‘deadliest,’ because of the fine print on the marriage license that apparently neither one of them read. (See associated show, “Divorce Court.”)

“Law & Order.” There are some infractions that necessitate a farmer or rancher having to take the law into his own hands–such as someone driving through his corn field, or chicken thievery. This program would be an investigative piece that showcases the innovative ways in which farm and ranch people reclaim what is theirs—from something concocted in the farm shop, to Yosemite Sam’s simple solution to those ‘blasted varmints’ with sticky fingers.

“Naked and Afraid.” This one would follow farm and ranch couples as they visit with their bankers about their financial statements, and about how their next year might play out.

“Family Feud.” This show would follow farm and ranch families as they proceed through their “to-do” list and how they will decide to accomplish what needs to be done. This show may be filmed at the farm or ranch yard or shop, standing in a field, or if discussions go south, in the local dentist office.

“Survivor.” This show would be a ratings magnet. Here’s the story line: someone decides to farm or ranch for a living, and the show would follow someone talking to the banker, deciding what they can spend this year, then actually purchasing equipment, seed, livestock, a home, and gambling everything they have every year as a way of life. (…er, wait – is that show already on?)

“U.S. Farm Report.” This show is scheduled for a 30-minute time slot, but the commentary and analysis usually continue on long enough to greatly satisfy farmers, while at the same time, nearly turning everyone else nearby into petrified objects.

It’s during times like that when a lesser interested farm woman needs to entertain herself–including picking up a bottle of calf scour medicine to hone the spelling of ‘diarrhea.’

Ask me how I know that.

Karen Schwaller writes from her grain and livestock farm near Milford, Iowa. She can be reached at kschwaller@evertek.net