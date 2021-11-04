Scranton FFA members earn National Agri-Science Fair Awards and Recognition.

The National FFA Organization has announced the 2021 National FFA Agriscience Fair winners for Agri-Science Fair. The winners were recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Members from the Scranton FFA who earned awards in the Agri-Science were: Karady and Ella Anderson, Caden Anderson, Kinley Stadheim and Emily Kline. Their applications were presented to Nationals in July and only the top 10 in each category were selected to present in September.

Karady and Ella were selected to present their project to a set of judges in September. At that time, they presented their project on the Effects of Fertilizers on Plants to compete for the top 3 in the nation. Top 3 Agri-Science placers were represented on stage at National FFA Convention. Karady and Ella earned themselves a 4th place finish and a gold award.

Ella Anderson and Karady Evans of Scranton, North Dakota, placed 4th in the National FFA Agri-Science Fair, taking home a gold. Courtesy photo



Caden, Kinley and Emily earned a bronze award in their divisions with their report and will receive a National Bronze Award in Agri-Science Fair.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Students compete in one of six categories in the agriscience fair and under one of the six divisions—either individually or in a team.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is sponsored by Cargill, John Deere and Syngenta; Bayer, Corteva, General Mills, Wrangler and Zoetis are sponsors of the agriscience fair pathways.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

–Scranton FFA