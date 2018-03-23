SD Ag Foundation accepts $4M challenge from Gov. Daugaard & South Dakota Community Foundation

Sioux Falls, SD; March 20, 2018 —

On National Ag Day, the South Dakota Agricultural Foundation accepted a five-year challenge to raise $4 million for future support of South Dakota's agriculture industry. Funds raised by the SD Ag Foundation will be matched by an additional $1 million in funds from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and SD Governor Dennis Daugaard.

"We take pride in agriculture here in South Dakota, and to see SD Agricultural Foundation's commitment to invest in the future of agriculture is commendable. This challenge will ensure growth in the industry, while highlighting the need for philanthropy in agriculture," said Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

"We've seen a lot of excitement around the South Dakota Agricultural Foundation and its initiatives this last year," said Stephanie Judson, President of South Dakota Community Foundation. "We hope our challenge grant encourages others to join us in supporting a very vital part of the state's heritage and economy."

In support of the SD Ag Foundation, POET announced their commitment of $250,000 towards the 1:4 matching challenge.

Other commitments toward the challenge goal include —

First Interstate Bank: $25,000

SD Bankers Association: $5,000

Riverview Farms: $5,000

Nathan & Kristin Jensen: $1,000

Since its inception in 2016, the SD Ag Foundation has raised close to half a million dollars. This year they are supporting 23 organizations involved in youth ag education across South Dakota with grants totaling $34,165.

About SD Ag Foundation

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation is an independent, industry-led nonprofit composed of key leaders in the South Dakota ag industry. The Foundation is committed to cultivating a culture of philanthropy that serves all South Dakota ag organizations, and investing in the future of South Dakota agriculture through financial support, human resources, and capital.

For more information on SD Ag Foundation, contact Chris Maxwell,(605) 280-2895 or

chris.maxwell@sdagfoundation.org

–South Dakota Ag Foundation