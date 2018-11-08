SD: Ag Land Assessment Advisory Task Force to Meet Nov. 13

The Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Advisory Task Force will meet on November 13, 2018 in Pierre. The meeting will be held in Room 413 of the State Capitol at 10 a.m. (CT).

The task force will hear the final report on the Soil Ratings Study and review and discuss draft legislation.

The agenda can be found on the Legislative Research Council's website

Meeting materials will be available on the website the day of the meeting.

The public is invited to attend and time is scheduled for public testimony.

Task force members: Senator Larry Tidemann (R-Brookings),Chair; Representative Larry Rhoden (R-Union Center), Vice Chair; Representatives Steven McCleerey (D-Sisseton), Lee Qualm (R-Platte), Ray Ring (D-Vermillion); Senators Gary Cammack (R-Union Center), Jason Frerichs (D-Wilmot), Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton); and Public Members Trevor Cramer (Faulkton), Kyle Helseth (Sioux Falls), Matthew McCaulley (Sioux Falls), David Owen (Sioux Falls), Jim Peterson (Revillo), and Michael Wiese (Aberdeen).

–South Dakota Legislative Research Council