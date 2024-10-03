SD Angus members tour Rosebud Angus Association

The Rosebud Angus Association hosted the SD Angus tour in the Winner, SD area on Sept. 22, 23 and 24. The event started with a golf tournament and social on Sept. 22. The tour started out bright and early on Sept. 23 with stops at Wonnenberg Angus, Graesser Brothers Angus, Forgey Angus Ranch, Triple C Angus, DeMers Ranch and finished up the day at Raven Angus with a steak supper and Dirty Boot Band playing for the social.

Tuesday morning, Sept. 24 started out at Winner Livestock with cattle on display from 3R Cattle Co., Milliron Angus, Brozik Angus and Koupal’s D&A Angus. The bus the proceeded to Littau Land & Cattle, Littau Angus, DeJong Ranch, Larson Family Ranch and wound up at Jorgensen Land & Cattle for supper.

Cody Jorgensen introducing family and talking about the Jorgensen program at the SD Angus tour. SDACody-Jorgensen

Kate and Ron DeMers with son Ross at the DeMers Ranch stop on the SD Angus tour. SDADeMers-Ranch

Dale Bilyeu visiting with Ty Littau at the Littau Land & Cattle stop. SDADale-Bilyeu-Ty-Littau-copy

Reuben Littau’s 1951 Chevrolet farm truck on display at Littau Angus. Reuben’s son Bob remembers taking a load of cattle to the Black Hills Stock show in this truck. Littau Angus was started by Reuben in the early 1950’s. SDA1Littau-Angus-farm-truck

Introductions at the Littau Land & Cattle Co. stop on the SD Angus tour. SDA3bus-stop-at-Littau-Land-Cattle-copy

Mark McCully, center, CEO of the American Angus Association, with wife Gerry and Mick Varilek at Littau Angus during the SD Angus tour. SDA1Mccully

Social in the barn at Raven Angus on Mon. night Sept. 23. SDA1Raven-Angus-social-

Thick cut ribeye steaks were on the menu for the Monday night social at Raven Angus for the SD Angus tour. SDA2steaks-2

Wyatt DeJong talking about the DeJong operation at the SD Angus tour. SDA2Wyatt-DeJong

Larson Family Ranch display at the SD Angus tour SDA3Larson-Ranch

Calves on display at Raven Angus tour stop. SDA2Raven-Angus-cattle