SD Angus members tour Rosebud Angus Association

The Rosebud Angus Association hosted the SD Angus tour in the Winner, SD area on Sept. 22, 23 and 24. The event started with a golf tournament and social on Sept. 22. The tour started out bright and early on Sept. 23 with stops at Wonnenberg Angus, Graesser Brothers Angus, Forgey Angus Ranch, Triple C Angus, DeMers Ranch and finished up the day at Raven Angus with a steak supper and Dirty Boot Band playing for the social.
Tuesday morning, Sept. 24 started out at Winner Livestock with cattle on display from 3R Cattle Co., Milliron Angus, Brozik Angus and Koupal’s D&A Angus. The bus the proceeded to Littau Land & Cattle, Littau Angus, DeJong Ranch, Larson Family Ranch and wound up at Jorgensen Land & Cattle for supper.