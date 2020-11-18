SD Beef Council: Augustana University Joins Build Your Base Program

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) and Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI) are pleased to announce that Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD has joined the Build Your Base program. This comprehensive sports nutrition program utilizing beef as its premier protein was developed in partnership between the SDBIC and SSSI and is moving into its third year at the collegiate level. The program is designed to meet the needs of collegiate athletes by providing ready to use material that includes best in class sports nutrition and performance education as well as high-quality protein like beef to support optimal performance.

Augustana is the third collegiate program in the state to join the partnership. “Knowing the importance of the beef industry to our state makes us even prouder to partner and continue to build our performance base with beef, said Josh Morton, Athletic Director, Augustana University “We’re thrilled to be part of this program because it fits right into our department philosophy of creating a student-athlete centered experience. Over the past 2 years we’ve continued to build on a nutrition program for our athletes, and this partnership is a huge addition to that program, and it will benefit Augustana athletics not only in improved performance, but set our student-athletes up with a foundation of nutrition for the rest of their lives.”

Both the SDBIC and SSSI are committed to empowering athletes and the communities that support them with evidence-based strategies to improve athletic performance and health. SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert explains, “We are extremely excited to expand the program and see its growth at the collegiate level. We know the vital role beef plays in the athlete’s diet as well as the economic impact the industry has on our South Dakota communities. Beef is proud to continue its support of our rural communities as well as expand the beef message to these young athletes as we help prepare them for the future.”

Thayne Munce, Associate Director, Sanford Sports Science Institute states “Sanford Health is excited to welcome Augustana University to the Build Your Base team! As the sports medicine provider for Augustana Athletics, we look forward to the opportunity this program provides to further support the health, well-being and performance of Augustana student-athletes and are proud to partner with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council in this innovative endeavor.”

The Build Your Base program will continue its expansion in 2021 as seven other states across the nation pilot the program. States piloting the program include Texas, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, New York, Montana, Kansas and Iowa.

For more information on the program visit http://www.buildyourbase.org.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program. For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council