SD Beef Council Board Meetings rescheduled to April 1, 2019

SOUTH DAKOTA BEEF COUNCIL BOARD MEETING RESCHEDULED TO APRIL 1, 2019

PIERRE, SD – Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will gather at Red Rossa Italian Grille and Conference Center in Pierre, SD on Monday, April 1, 2019. Committee meetings will begin at 8 A.M with full board of directors meeting to follow at 11 A.M. This meeting provides a valuable opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the checkoff. Discussion will include research pre-proposals. All beef producers are invited to attend.

Please RSVP to Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office if you plan to attend so that meal arrangements can be made. Visit http://www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the local beef checkoff program or call (605) 224-4722. F

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council