SD Beef Industry Council Annual Meeting: Sept 21

PIERRE, SD- The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) board of directors and staff invite the public to attend their annual board meeting scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CST at the Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre, SD.

All beef producers are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about South Dakota’s Beef Checkoff efforts. Directors will hear program reports from staff and committee updates. Discussion will be held on the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2021, with action being taken to pass the budget. Please RSVP to the office at 605-224-4722 so that meal arrangements can be made no later than Monday, September 14, 2020.

To learn more about SDBIC programs and events visit sdbeef.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

–SDBIC