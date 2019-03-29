SD Beef Industry Council teaches youth

PIERRE, SD – Youth learned about beef cattle, the nutritional benefits of beef and even received some cooking tips at the recent interactive Ag Day events held at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD on March 22-23, 2019.

"Ag Day events like these provide youth and parents the opportunity to learn about beef's nutritional benefits alongside the beef lifecycle," states South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) Director of Nutrition, Holly Swee. "The goal of all this is to have these participants leave with a better understanding of how beef fits within their local communities and the value it brings to our state."

As a sponsor and exhibitor at the Washington Pavilion, the SDBIC team worked with about 400 elementary students Friday and relayed the information of the "Big Ten" nutrients beef can give you as well as beef's byproducts. The event was open to the public on Saturday, March 23, 2019 bringing in nearly 2,700 participants. Families got to create a beef spice rub to use at home, and kids walked away with fun beef education resources and a Beef. It's What's for Dinner foam cowboy hat.

For more information about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff, follow SDBIC on Facebook or visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.mybeefcheckoff.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council