SD Beef Industry Council to Hold December Quarterly Board Meeting

PIERRE, SD – Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will gather at Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre, SD on Wednesday, Dec. 7 ,2022. Committee meetings will begin at 8 A.M with full board of directors meeting to follow at 11 A.M.

This meeting will provide a valuable opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the beef checkoff. All beef producers are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office if you plan to attend so that meal arrangements can be made.

Visit http://www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the local beef checkoff program or call (605) 224-4722.

–SDBIC