SD Senate Ag Committee approves brand program update bill

The South Dakota Senate Ag Committee, in a 7-0 vote on Feb. 8, 2024, approved a bill to update several items related to the brand inspection program.

Senator Gary Cammack, a Meade County rancher and majority whip is the prime Senate sponsor of HB 1145.

The House Ag Committee and full House of Representatives have already approved the bill – both in unanimous votes.

In his testimony before the Senate Ag committee, Cammack explained that the bill essentially accomplishes three shortfalls identified in summer meetings. He said the SD Stockgrowers, SD Cattlemen, SD Farm Bureau, SD Farmers Union, South Dakota Livestock Auction Markets Association and others all attended the meetings and are on board with the proposed updates.

According to Cammack the bill would: 1. Allow inspection certificates for horses to remain valid for 30 days following the inspection; 2. Allows for the inspection of five or fewer head of livestock on a conveyance (trailer). Cammack said this update allows inspectors to look at five animals or less on a trailer if they so choose, but they also have the option of requesting that the animals are unloaded if necessary; 3. This segment makes a change to brand law violations. Some violations that were previously classified as Class 1 misdemeanors would now be classified as Class 2 misdemeanors. According to Cammack, states attorneys were often reluctant to bring cases to fruition so with this change, the enforcement becomes “more like a traffic ticket” that can be issued by a brand investigator.

Doris Lauing with the South Dakota Stockgrowers said her organization supports HB 1145.

District 27 Representative Liz May, a rancher and grocery store owner representing Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties has filed HB 1252B which also addresses South Dakota Brand Board issues. To see the full bill language, go to https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25240