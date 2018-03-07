SD: Brink earns DeTye Vet Supply scholarship

To recognize the importance of our youth, DeTye Vet Supply gives back to the producers who have been a huge part of their success by giving a $1,000 college scholarship to one of their customers or a child of one of their customers. DeTye Vet Supply is proud to offer the 2017 DeTye Vet Supply Scholarship to Tayle Brink. Tayle's parents, Derek and LaDelle Brink, raised Tayle, along with her two sisters, Acelyn and LuKayzee, up on a ranch in southern Harding County. She is currently majoring in professional accountancy and minoring in English. Tayle plans to become a CPA. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class and held many different offices while in high school. She also played basketball and ran cross country while in high school. She is on the BHSU Rodeo Team and has really enjoyed Coach Glen Lammers and his wife Shelly. Tayle says she is lucky to have them both as her college rodeo coaches. In high school, she was on the High School Rodeo Bloomer Trailers Team and is currently on the Bloomer Trailers College Rodeo Team. Besides rodeo, she enjoys running and spending time with family. Tayle says spending family time with family usually means working cows or rodeoing.

Applications are being accepted for the 2018 $1,000 scholarship. If you are interested, or know of someone who is interested in applying, please call 866-438-7541 or email de-tye@msn.com.

–DeTye Vet Supply