SD Cattlemen’s convention Nov. 27-29

Pierre, SD (October 24, 2018) – Registration is now open for the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association's 70th Annual Convention and Trade Show scheduled for Nov. 27-29 at the Crossroads Hotel and Huron Event Center. This year's speakers will include experts on marketing, beef sustainability and what it means to consumers, and the latest research and tools from SDSU Extension.

Jodie Anderson, SDCA's Executive Director, noted, "Our program will have something to benefit every cattle operation and I encourage all cattlemen and women to consider investing a day or two to join us in Huron. Our speakers will address many current issues impacting your farm or ranch, including insights from beef consumer experts, market and trade outlooks, and tools to address risks in today's cattle markets.

Now in its second year, the modified convention agenda will provide educational opportunities on Tuesday, Nov. 27, beginning with the SDSU Extension Roundup, where Extension experts will provide quick updates on a number of timely topics. From an update on the ag land property tax survey to transportation BQA and the benefits of backgrounding, the Roundup will have something of interest for all sectors of the beef industry.

The newly named Cattlemen's Education Series, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, will feature Brett Crosby from Custom Ag Solutions who will provide his insight on risks and opportunities in today's cattle markets. In his presentation, Crosby will review recent market trends and trade issues and explore key market factors to monitor in the coming months. He'll also demonstrate marketing tools and discuss market risk management tools. Ashley McDonald, NCBA's Sr. Director of Sustainability and administrator for the US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) will also provide an update on the Roundtable and why NCBA is taking the reins on the sustainability discussion.

Anderson said, "Wednesday will focus on addressing SDCA's business. Attendees will hear from state and national industry leaders, followed by policy development during the Council and Committee meetings. Policy discussions will culminate in final resolutions at the Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday afternoon, where we will also elect our leaders for 2019."

Convention goers will hear from Townsend Bailey, Director of Sustainability for McDonald's USA, LLC during lunch on Wednesday. Mr. Bailey will deliver the keynote address, where he will explain how McDonald's is using its scale for good, embedding sustainability into its business, and achieving its business and sustainability goals with beef.

Anderson also noted, "Our trade show will feature top-notch companies sharing the latest technology, tips and tools to improve your efficiency and we've reserved plenty of time to network with your friends and colleagues."

Wednesday evening, attendees will have the chance to relax and unwind with dinner and entertainment from Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers. Kenny's songs draw from time spent behind the bucking chutes and he's gained an international following as an independent artist. His band, The Cowboy Killers has added a rough and tumble alt country sound. Attendees are sure to enjoy the music of this band that hails from western South Dakota!

CattleFax analyst, Troy Bockelman will be the breakfast speaker on Thursday morning, providing an outlook on the markets for 2019.

Join the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association on Nov. 27-29, 201 at the Crossroads Hotel and Huron Event Center. Full details, including registration and hotel information, are available on SDCA's website at http://www.sdcattlemen.org or call the office at 605.945.2333.

Attention vendors! There are limited trade show exhibit spaces still available. Contact Janna Reeves at office@sdcattlemen.org or call the SDCA office to reserve your space today.

–SDCA