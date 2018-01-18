SD Cattlemen’s Foundation Accepting Applications for the scholarship program

Members of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation invite students throughout South Dakota to apply for their scholarship program.

In 2016, a scholarship program was established by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation was formed to support the long-term viability of the South Dakota beef Industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern production. This scholarship aims to identify and reward students who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion.

Scholarships of $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 will be awarded to five students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota.

The online scholarship application can be found at http://SDCFScholarships.com

WHEN: Deadline to apply is Sunday, April 1, 2018.

BACKGROUND: The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in

May 2013 to create a signature event, Prime Time Gala & Concert, that raises critical funds for their mission

by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state. Funds also raised from the Prime

Time Gala & Concert support the scholarship program that provides $15,000 in funding to students

throughout South Dakota.

Since hosting the first event in June 2014, the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation has raised over

$737,508 for Feeding South Dakota.

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation will host its fifth annual Prime Time Gala & Concert on Saturday,

June 23, 2018 at the Sioux Fa