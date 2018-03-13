SD CattleWomen offer $250 scholarships

High school senior and college students are reminded that May 1, 2018 is the deadline to submit applications for scholarships.

South Dakota CattleWomen are offering one or more $250 scholarships to students who qualify. Applications are available at http://www.sdcattlewomen.org. Students are asked to include a 250 word essay with ideas on how they would promote beef. This essay will count as fifty percent of the application.

–South Dakota CattleWomen