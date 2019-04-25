SD Cattlewomen Scholarship deadline June 1

The South Dakota Cattlewomen extended their scholarship due date to June 1.

Due to the mailing address being inadvertently omitted on the website are giving applicants extra time. Applicants should mail the application (see http://www.sdcattlewomen.com) and an essay to: SDCW Attn: Carol Simon, 15688 324th Ave., Tolstoy, SD.

The essay should explain how the student would promote beef. This will count as 50 percent of the scoring.

The SDCW encourages high school seniors and current college students to apply for one of our Next Generation Scholarships on our website at http://www.sdcattlewomen.com.

–South Dakota Cattlewomen