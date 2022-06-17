SD: Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Training being Held June 29th

Brookings, S.D. – An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) will be held Wednesday, June 29, in Huron, South Dakota, at the Crossroads Convention Center.

Specialists from SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are offering the training.

“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” said Bob Thaler, Distinguished Professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

In spring 2017, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources reissued the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs. The new permit requires existing permitted operations to obtain coverage under the proposed permit one to four years after the general permit is issued.

One of the proposed permit conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to obtaining a new permit. If the person who originally attended the training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend the training within one year.

The current program meets the training requirement of the proposed permit if it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit.

Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program following at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Speakers and presentation are as follows:

Water Quality: John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer

Livestock Nutrition Options for Altering Nitrogen and Phosphorus Content of Manure: Bob Thaler, Distinguished Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist

South Dakota DANR Livestock Permit Program: Jason Roggow, natural resources engineer for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Managing Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Land Applications of Manure: Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist

Soil Erosion and Infiltration: Kent Vlieger, soil health specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Air Quality and Odor: Xufei Yang, SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer.

To register for the training, visit the SDSU Extension events page. Cost for registration is $50 and includes lunch and training materials. The Crossroads Convention Center is located at 100 4th St. SW, Huron, SD 57350.

For event details and questions, contact Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, at (605) 688-5435 or Robert.Thaler@sdstate.edu or John McMaine, SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer, at (605) 688-5610 or John.McMaine@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension