SD Farm Bureau: Scholarhip available

Still time to apply for the South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship

March 15, 2020 is the deadline to apply for the 2020 South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Scholarship. Awards are given to students whose parents or guardians are current members of SDFB and have been members for at least two years.

Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors pursuing secondary education, as well as current college and technical school students.

SDFB has awarded over $35,000 since the program began in 2007. The application can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org. Completed applications must be received in the Huron State Office by March 15, 2020.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau