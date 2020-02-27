SD Farm Bureau to Be Part of Ag Day in Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Team (WLT) will participate in Ag Day on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baby lambs and various products showcasing food and how to put together a healthy meal will be part of their interactive display.

The event is free, and the public is invited to engage in a variety of exhibits showcasing agriculture. Last year, close to 3,500 people participated in the Ag Day event.

“Ag Day at the Pavilion is a very unique way to educate consumers of all ages,” said Cindy Foster, SDFB Women’s Leadership Team Chair. “Not only are we able to help them understand where their food comes from, but we also connect them with the farmers and ranchers who produce that food.”

For more information about the SDFB Women’s Leadership Team, visit http://www.sdfbf.org. More information about the Washington Pavilion can be found at http://www.washingtonpavilion.org.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau