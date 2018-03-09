SD: Farm families recognize National Ag Day with celebrations throughout March

SIOUX FALLS, SD – One day isn't enough to recognize the contribution that South Dakota's farm and ranch families make to our state's food supply, economy and communities, so South Dakota Farm Families is extending its National Ag Day celebration with events the entire month of March.

National Ag Day is an annual event to recognize and celebrate the contribution of agriculture to our communities, health and economy. Every year, producers, agriculture associations, corporations, universities, government agencies, and countless others across America join together to host activities in their communities.

South Dakota Farm Families will host seven pizza parties with fourth and fifth grade classrooms at schools across the state. At each classroom, a dairy farmer and a pig farmer will visit the classroom and share with students how they care for animals and raise crops, and answer questions about their farms. They'll explain how the pork and dairy products they produce are important ingredients in the pizzas that we all enjoy.

Classroom visits will include:

March 12 – Koch Elementary in Milbank

March 13 – Westside Elementary in Sisseton

March 19 – Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary in Mitchell

March 21 – Brandon Elementary in Brandon

March 22 – Webster Elementary in Yankton

March 23 – Hayward Elementary in Sioux Falls

March 26 – Lincoln Elementary in Watertown

South Dakota Farm Families will also host displays at the annual Ag Day events at Washington Pavilion, including Ag Friday at the Pavilion for third graders on Friday, March 16, and Ag Day at the Pavilion on Saturday, March 17.

The "Make Your Own TMR" activity will give children the chance to make their own "Total Mixed Ration" snack, similar to how the diets for today's livestock are mixed. By including the right mix of several ingredients, farmers ensure that animals receive the perfect combination of energy and nutrition to keep them healthy.

Farm families and agriculture industry professions will also prepare and serve a meal at The Banquet in Sioux Falls on March 28. This will be the 10th year that they have hosted the "Farmers Feeding Families" project to serve community members.

Visit http://www.agunited.com, South Dakota Farm Families on Facebook, or @SDFarmFamilies on Twitter for more information on National Ag Day activities and other events.

–Ag United for South Dakota