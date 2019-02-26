SD Farmers Union Does Not Support Brown Nomination to Farm Credit Administration Board

HURON, S.D. – South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) President, Doug Sombke urges the Senate Agriculture Committee to stop the nomination of Rodney Brown to the Farm Credit Administration Board, which regulates the Farm Credit System.

Brown is the immediate past President and CEO of the California Bankers Association and a past member of the American Bankers Association board of directors.

"The reason I raise concern over Brown's nomination is his connection to the American Bankers Association," explained Sombke, a fourth-generation Conde, S.D. farmer who leads one of the state's largest farm and ranch organizations. "It's no secret the American Bankers Association opposes the business structure of the Farm Credit System. In fact, American Bankers Association lobbied Congress to change the structure of the Farm Credit System."

Farm Credit System provides competitive banking and loan services designed to support young and beginning farmers and ranchers.

Many family farmers and ranchers across the nation depend upon Farm Credit System and changing the structure could have a devastating impact on those families. "Farm Credit System has been a lifeline when it comes to the financial needs of family farmers and ranchers," Sombke said. "Considering the current tough economic situation facing those individuals and families working in agriculture, it is irresponsible to place Brown on the board because of his close affiliation with the American Bankers Association and that organization's known opposition of Farm Credit System."

Contact the Senate Ag Committee

Sombke calls upon those working in agriculture and supporters of family farmers and ranchers to contact members of the Senate Agriculture Committee and urge them to stop Brown's nomination.

"The Senate Agriculture Committee is responsible for giving advice and consent to the Administration's nominees, if they do not support this nomination, there is an opportunity for a qualified leader who has agriculture's best interests in mind, to sit on the Farm Credit Administration board," Sombke said.

South Dakota's Sen. John Thune can be reached at 1-866-850-3855 or e-mail him through his website at https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/.

Members of the Senate Agriculture Committee include:

Senator Pat Roberts (KS)

Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI)

Senator Chuck Grassley (IA)

Senator John Thune (SD)

Senator Deb Fischer (NE)

Senator Joni Ernst (IA)

Senator Patrick Leahy (VT)

Senator John Boozman (AR)

Senator Sherrod Brown (OH)

Senator John Hoeven (ND)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Senator Michael Bennet (CO)

Senator Mike Braun (IN)

Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr. (PA)

Senator Tina Smith (MN)

Senator Richard Durbin (IL)

"Our President told us he was for the farmer. Rescinding this nomination would affirm his commitment to farmers and ranchers," Sombke said.

To learn more about South Dakota Farmers Union, visit http://www.sdfu.org.

–SDFU