SD FFA members rank high at national convention

Students flooded the city of Indianapolis as they attended workshops, competed in different events and heard great messages from key note speakers. SD FFA members and agricultural educators represented our state with class, integrity, and passion for agriculture, and were recognized for months of hard work and preparation as the convention proceedings finished up in Indianapolis. A few highlights to note:

National Winner American Star in Agricultural Placement- Andrew Streff, McCook Central (photo)

National Winner- Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair Animal Systems, Division 3 (photo)

National Winner- Landon Roling and Brode Dennis, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Division 2 (photo)

National Winner- Matea Gordon, Sturgis, Agriscience Fair Social Systems, Division 3 (Photo)

National Proficiency Finalist- John Loudenburg, McCook Central (Photo)

2nd Place Carter Randall, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 1 (photo)

3rd Place Hunter Eide, Gettysburg, Agriscience Fair Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 5 (photo)

National FFA Agriscience Fair Results-

Gold Emblem Winners:

4th Place- Megan Nash, Northwestern Area, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 3

4th Place- Kiarra Stuck and Hailies Stuck, Northwestern Area, Social Systems, Division 4

5th Place- Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area, Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Division 1

Ryan Blagg and Will Rotert, McCook Central, Animal Systems, Division 2

Megan Stiefvater and Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 4

Aubree Kranz and Samara Wolf, McCook Central, Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 2

Madison Stroud, McCook Central, Power Structural and Technical Systems, Division 3

Tanner Peterson and Parker Scheier, McCook Central, Power, Structural and Technical Systems,

Division 6

Grace Stoffel, McCook Central, Social Systems, Division 1

Tayah McGregor and Brianna Even. McCook Central, Social Systems, Division 2

Danika Gordon, Sturgis, Social Systems, Division 5

Silver Emblem Winners:

10th Place- Mackenzie Stoltenberg and Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area, Animal Systems, Division 6

Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central, Animal Systems, Division 5

Jackson Grady, McCook Central, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 1

Jake VanHout and Jayden Doane, McCook Central, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 2

Collin Kolbeck and Trey Anderson, McCook Central, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 6

Paige Peterson, McCook Central, Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 3

Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern, Plant Systems, Division 3

Bronze Emblem Winners:

Teagan Mason, Doland, Animal Systems, Division 1

Emma M. Kuhlman and Hailey M. Overby, West Central, Animal Systems, Division 4

McKenna M. Sichmeller and Samantha A. Mallinger, West Central, Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 4

Kayla Mcareavey and Maleah Gordon, Montrose, Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 6

Morgan Mackaben, Belle Fourche, Plant Systems, Division 1

Olivia Krutsinger and Alexis Lunders, McCook Central, Plant Systems, Division 2

Zachary M. Madsen and Bennett T. Sebert, West Central, Plant Systems, Division 4

Blake Pulse, McCook Central, Plant Systems, Division 5

Kadin LaBrie and Taryn Wipf, Doland, Plant Systems, Division 6

Jessica Kott and Bailey Bosworth, Kimball, Social Systems, Division 6

Career and Leadership Development Event Results-

Gold teams and individuals:

4th Place Horse Evaluation- Rapid City, Nautica Hagg (gold individual), Lauren Hill (gold individual), Abigail Sharp (gold individual), Alexis Hughes (silver individual), Advisors Bobbie Jo Donovan, Lisa Steinken, and Genetie Hendrix

8th Place Agricultural Communications- Harrisburg, Kayla Smeenk (gold individual), Mitchell Healy (silver individual), Brenden Blakney (silver individual), Karlee Bezug (bronze individual), Advisor Tara Fastert

9th Place Environmental and Natural Resources- Rapid City, Alexander Short (gold, 17th place individual), Amara Roland (gold, 23rd place individual), Sadie Tesch (silver individual), Morgan Monroe (silver individual), Advisors Bobbie Jo Donovan, Lisa Steinken, and Genetie Hendrix

11th Place Ag Sales- McCook Central, Abby Blagg (gold individual), Lauren Stiefvater (gold individual), Tanner Peterson (silver individual), Grace DiGiovanni (silver individual), Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

13th Place Livestock Evaluation- Howard, Tanner Calmus (gold individual), Carter Calmus (silver individual, 3rd Overall individual Swine), Logan Schlim (silver individual), Briar Feldhaus (silver individual), Advisor Charlene Weber

Parliamentary Procedure- Menno, Logan Klaudt, Abby Fischer, Eisley Sayler, Tess Oplinger, Jaedyn Oplinger, Brady Fergen, Advisor Brady Duxbury

Silver teams and individuals:

12th Place Poultry- McCook Central, Ella Stiefvater (gold individual), Hadley Stiefvater (silver individual), Ryan Blagg (silver individual), Kane Muth (bronze individual), Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

15th Place Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems- Menno, Sam Bender (gold individual), Aidan Friesen (gold individual), Connor Edelman (gold individual), Avery Handel (silver individual), Advisor Brady Duxbury

23rd Place Floriculture- Viborg-Hurley, Madison Hansen (gold individual), Shania Knutson (silver individual), Cassidy Sayler (silver individual), Kasandra Knutson (bronze individual), Advisor Nathan Knutson

24th Place Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management- Lennox Sundstrom, Kaleb Lunstra (gold individual), Layne Lunstra (silver individual), Sami Nordmann (silver individual), Kaylee Bosma (bronze individual), Advisors Jim Wilson and Julaine Stratmeyer

24th Place Meats Evaluation and Technology- Hitchcock Tulare, Bailey Binger (silver individual), Ty Hofer (silver individual), Titus Waldner (silver individual), Advisor Mike Brink

25th Place Nursery Landscaping- Harrisburg, Tucker Seamer (silver individual), Graham Scheaffer (silver individual), Madison Stucky (silver individual), Mikayal Kolbeck (bronze individual), Advisor Tara Fastert

25th Place Food Science- Lennox Sundstrom, Madeline Loewe (gold, 9th Place individual), Naomi Reiss (silver individual), Brook Geiken (bronze individual), Kenzie Jibben (bronze individual), Advisors Jim Wilson and Julaine Stratmeyer

26th Place Milk Quality- Harrisburg, Daniel Willems (silver individual), Teagan Niemeyer (silver individual), Dylan Klenk (bronze individual), Luke Hohwieler (bronze individual), Advisor Tara Fastert

Conduct of Meetings- McCook Central, Elana Krutsinger, Sadye Roesler, Emma Heinz, Megan Stiefvater, Gracie Wurtz, Sydney Grasma, Kyle Schoon, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Extemporaneous Speaking- Isabel Roth, Harrisburg

Employment Skills- Randi Tivis, Sturgis

Marketing Plan- Lennox Sundstrom, Kayleigh Thill, Alexis Medenwald, and Lainey Hansen, Advisors Jim Wilson and Julaine Stratmeyer

Prepared Public Speaking- Danika Gordon, Sturgis

Bronze teams and individuals:

33rd Place Vet Science- Rapid City, Cayley Hislip (silver individual), Brooke Schoonover (silver individual), Beth Foster (bronze individual), Danica Steele (bronze individual), Advisors Bobbie Jo Donovan, Lisa Steinken, and Genetie Hendrix

Agronomy- McCook Central, Dakota Buck, Caleb Kinzley, Jordan Schock, Jayden Wolf, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Agricultural Issues- Wall, Alexa Dunker, Camri Elshere, Jenna Elshere, Lillyanna Wagner, Abbianna Weinzetl, Advisor Dani Herring

Creed Speaking- Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall

American Degree Recipients:

Canton-Benji Loken and Ariann VanBockern,

Elkton- Marie Robins,

Flandreau- Grady Gullickson,

Groton- Madilyn Wright

Harrisburg- Grace Aasheim, Ashlynne Beninga, Marianne Bishop, McKenzye Gunderson and Elizabeth Clyde,

Hoven- Braden Keller and Jacob Rausch,

Lemon- Shyanne Seidel,

Lennox Sundstrom- Molly Kroeger and Sarah Kroeger,

McCook Central- John Loudenburg, Hunter Matthaei, Rachel Muth, Mercedes Peterson, Brianna Schock, Andrew Streff, Kyle Tuschen and Kyle Winberg,

Milbank- Kadon Leddy,

Miller- Dylan Fulton, Tate Ketelhut, Clayton Keck and Allison Hasart,

Parkston- Tucker Bigge, Trenton Weber and Jared Tiede,

Rapid City- Cody Rausch,

Redfield- Dalton Howe,

Rutland- John Eilertson,

Sturgis- Bridger Gordon,

Viborg-Hurley- Alison Knutson and Jaclynn Knutson,

Watertown Area- Ashlee Weber,

Willow Lake- Jennifer Tonak and Reed Tonak,

West Central- Sam Bergeson, Cassia Olson, Tiffany Rausch, Lauryn Riepma, Branzon Underwood, Keith Vockrodt, Hunter Wilebski, Blair Lammers and Jacob Harden

Honorary American Degree recipients- Eugene and Julie Streff, Salem

National Convention Band/Chorus:

Chorus- Gunner Larson, Lake Preston, Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Paige Peterson, McCook Central

Band- Hattie Mullenback, Milbank, Noah Mursu, Milbank, Jackson McFaden, Milbank, Ericka Dale, Clark

Honorary Recognition:

Menno Parliamentary Procedure Team- Logan Klaudt, Abby Fischer, Eisley Sayler, Tess Oplinger, Jaedyn Oplinger, and Brady Fergen, all became registered parliamentarians by receiving an 80% or higher on their written exam.

Clayton Sorum, Canton, was one of the National FFA Officer Candidate Finalists.

–South Dakota FFA