SD: Grain Entrapment Awareness Coming to Webster

The movie “SILO” will bring awareness to grain entrapment safety on March 10, 2020, in Webster, thanks to support from community organizations.

“Unfortunately, grain entrapment accidents are becoming much too common,” said Jerry Mork, Clark / Day County Farm Bureau president, who is helping to coordinate this effort. “We came up with this idea and made a few phone calls and it quickly became a reality. It is exciting to see the interest.”

Inspired by true events, SILO follows a tense day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when a teenager is entrapped in a 50-foot tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue him from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

At 2 p.m. on March 10, FFA students from around the area will watch the movie at the Webster Theater, followed by a grain entrapment harness use demonstration by Agtegra at the Webster school. The movie will also be shown in the evening for area first responders.

Brian Moes from Codington / Hamlin County Farm Bureau and Webster FFA advisor, Fred Zenk, also helped coordinate the event.

The awareness activities are sponsored by Clark / Day County Farm Bureau, with additional support from Agtegra, Agwrx, Dacotah Bank and a grant from Grinnel Mutual.

For more information please contact Jerry Mork, Clark / Day County Farm Bureau President at 520-7166. To learn more about South Dakota Farm Bureau visit http://www.sdfbf.org.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau