SDSU to host tour of S.D. Heifer Development and Feedlot Facility

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension is hosting a Heifer Development and Feedlot Facilities bus tour on August 9, 2018. The tour will pick up participants in Aberdeen and Groton.

"The tour is designed for cow/calf, heifer, and feedlot beef producers to give them an opportunity to see how two Northeast South Dakota operations manage their heifer development and feedlot enterprises, as well as learn about different facility management," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

The tour bus will pick up registered participants in Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Mall parking lot in front of Herberger's (3315 6th Ave SE, Aberdeen) and in Groton at the Red Horse Inn Restaurant west parking lot (US-12 and 37 intersection).

Tour Schedule:

8 – 8:15 a.m. Registration and Load Bus at Aberdeen Mall (3315 6th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401) Park near Herberger's south parking lot.

8:15 a.m. Depart Aberdeen

8:45 – 9 a.m.Pick up in Groton at Red Horse Inn Restaurant & Lounge (2 US-12, Groton, SD 57445). Park on the west side.

9:30 a.m. Tour Stop: Mark and Joel Erickson Farm

Erickson brothers, Mark and Joel, operate a livestock and farming operation near Langford.

They have a strong focus on developing heifers into productive cows by managing them on high forage rations year round, including grazing heifers on pasture, corn stalks and cover crops in the fall and spring.

The Ericksons will share with tour participants how they strive to efficiently manage their breeding season, calving management and also drylot finishing enterprise.

11:45 a.m.Depart for lunch

Noon Lunch and Industry Discussion

2 p.m. Tour Stop: Symens Brothers

Symens Brothers of Amherst, consists of Irwin, Paul, John, Brad and Warren Symens.

They raise registered Limousin cattle and market 100 bulls and 30 heifers each year.

They buy back customers' commercial calves and feed-to-finish 2,000-head each year in hoop barn confinement. They strive for efficiency in producing their own feed and raising cattle that perform in the pasture, in the lot, and on the rail.

Their goal is to continue to find ways to do more with less.

4:30 p.m. Depart to return to Groton and Aberdeen

Registration information

To register for the SDSU Extension Heifer Development and Feedlot Facilities bus tour visit iGrow.org/events. Registration is $40 and includes transportation and lunch.

Due to limited bus space, pre-registration is required. All attendees of the tour must ride the bus due to limited parking at tour locations. During registration, select a pickup location of either Aberdeen or Groton.

If you have any questions, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378 or 605-680-9504. Participants may also contact, Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at Warren.rusche@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5452.

–SDSU Extension