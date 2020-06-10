SD High School Rodeo: Huron
1st Go
June 6, 2020
Barrel Racing: 1. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 17.070; 2. Tatum Carey, Huron, 17.113; 3. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 17.343; 4. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 17.369; 5. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 17.375; 6. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 17.424; 7. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 17.469; 8. Sidney Mccord, White Lake, 17.612; 9. Lacey Westphal, Leola, 17.622; 10. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 17.640
Breakaway Roping: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 2.520; 2. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 2.640; 3. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 2.980; 4. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 3.170; 5. Tatum Carey, Huron, 3.560; 6. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 3.640; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 4.200; 8. Tatum Sheridan, Brookings, 4.290; 9. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 5.390; 10. Katie Okief, Garland, NE 6.290
Boy’s Cutting: 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 70.0
Goat Tying: 1. Josie Mousel, Colman, 7.920; 2. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 8.900; 3. Tatum Sheridan, Brookings, 10.000; 4. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 10.220; 5. Taylor Henkel, Mitchell, 10.220; 6. Jami Bergeson, Hartford, 10.320; 7. Sidney Mccord, White Lake, 10.470; 8. Lexus Bartling, Brookings, 10.700; 9. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 11.080; 10. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 11.530
Girl’s Cutting: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 69.0; 2. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 68.0
Pole Bending: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.017; 2. Tatum Carey, Huron, 21.263; 3. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 21.324; 4. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 21.327; 5. Taylor Mcgregor, Canistota, 21.665; 6. Shyann Marzahn, Redfield, 21.694; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 22.163; 8. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 22.218; 9. Sidney Mccord, White Lake, 22.237; 10. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 22.254
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 144.0; 2. Sage Bach, Florence, 142.0; 3. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 139.0; 4. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 133.0; 5. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 132.0
Saddle Bronc: 1. Kaden Laubach, Canton, 57.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 10.040; 2. Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 11.300; 3. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 15.230
Team Roping: 1. Mason Moody/Tate Johnson, Letcher, 8.030 2. Chloe Herren/Conner Herren, Crooks, 9.230 3. Jaxon Bowes/Ryan Bergeson, Brookings, 9.960 4. Hannah Havlik/Kade Starr, Kimball, 12.630 5. Tate Gaikowski/Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 14.200 6. Justin Tekrony/Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, 23.9800 7. Riley Donnelly/Shane Andersen, Elk Point, 28.080
Tiedown: 1. Josh Heckenlaible, Menno, 11.470; 2. Conner Herren, Crooks, 11.770; 3. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 13.040; 4. Tate Johnson, Sisseston, 15.030; 5. Lane Schoenfeld, Astoria, 15.650; 6. Clay Wolles, Dell Rapids, 15.710; 7. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau, 16.330; 8. Tyler Esser, Frankfort, 16.750; 9. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 19.620; 10. Connor Lehman, Groton, 26.150
2nd Go
June 6, 2020
Barrel Racing: 1. Kadence Haug, Britton, 17.176; 2. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 17.200; 3. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 17.410; 4. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 17.418; 5. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 17.432; 6. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 17.471; 7. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 17.485; 8. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 17.485; 9. Rachel Kelderman, Hudson, 17.635; 10. Taylor McGregor, Canistota, 17.644
Breakaway Roping: 1. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 2.710; 2. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 2.720; 3. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 2.840; 4. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 3.250; 5. Tyra Gates, Miller, 3.310; 6. Natalie Zacharias, Wagner, 3.420; 7. Devin Hunter, Huron, 3.680; 8. Danci Dunkelberger, Huron, 3.870; 9. Swayze Ness, Kimball, 4.310; 10. Chloe Munsen, White Lake, 4.310
Boy’s Cutting: 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 68.0
Goat Tying: 1. Michaela Mccormick, Salem, 8.030; 2. Josie Mousel, Colman, 8.310; 3. Jazz Mcgirr, Huron, 8.450; 4. Devin Hunter, Huron, 8.510; 5. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 8.730; 6. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 8.870; 7. Tatum Carey, Huron, 9.130; 8. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 10.160; 9. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 10.830; 10. Jessica Kott, Platte, 10.870
Girl’s Cutting: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 67.0; 2. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 64.0
Pole Bending: 1. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 21.189; 2. Tyra Gates, Miller, 21.246; 3. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 21.323; 4. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 21.979; 5. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 22.115; 6. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 22.143; 7. Hanna Walsh, Brookings, 22.798; 8. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 23.073; 9. Kadence Haug, Britton, 23.094; 10. Skylar Mohr, Aberdeen, 23.094
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 147.0; 2. Sage Bach, Florence, 146.0; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 145.0; 4. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 133.0; 5. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 132.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 12.480
Team Roping: 1. Jace Tekrony/Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 6.830 2. Chloe Herren/Conner Herren, Crooks, 9.090 3. Shane Andersen/Riley Donnelly, Hurley, 9.340 4. Natalie Zacharias/Katelynn Westphal, Wagner, 13.610 5. Mason Moody/Tate Johnson, Letcher, 17.900 6. Colton Pulscher/Tatum Carey, Flandreau, 22.420 7. Tricia Lammers/Lacey Westphal, Orient, 24.620 8. Tate Gaikowski/Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 25.510 9. Clay Wolles/Jami Bergeson, Dell Rapids, 38.
Tiedown: 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 10.870; 2. Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 12.330; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 14.700; 4. Tate Gaikowski, Waubay, 15.000; 5. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 15.160; 6. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 15.600; 7. Conner Herren, Crooks, 16.840; 8. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau, 18.180; 9. Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, 18.810; 10. Tobin Esser, Frankfort, 20.180
