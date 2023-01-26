SD: Home to NCBA, R-CALF USA, USCA presidents

Justin Tupper, President, USCA, St. Onge, South Dakota.

According to the Chinese calendar, 2023 is the year of the rabbit.

South Dakota, the land of the jackrabbit, and South Dakota State University’s jackrabbit mascot, is also home to the presidents all three major national cattle and beef organizations. Perhaps it’s because the state raises hard working men and women who are use to battling Mother Nature just to make a living, so being able to take on the trials of leadership roles on a national level just comes naturally. We asked several new leaders some questions as to why they stepped up and why they think South Dakota is having such an impact.

R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy who operates a feedlot and commercial cattle operation near Gregory, South Dakota said he feels that stepping up just feels like it’s a part of what we do. “You can’t harvest a crop if you don’t plant a seed. Politics are just as important as genetics in raising cattle. We have to have markets based on merit not compliance. The cattle industry is a long term endeavor, it takes years from the time you breed to cow until you can market the calf. We have to have competitive markets to stay independent producers, there have been warnings flags for at least the last five years. We have to get involved if we want our kids or anyone’s kids to have chance to live this life. Food security and freedom aren’t a gift they are something that you have to fight for.”

Kenzy said he lives 27 miles from town and feels that rural living fosters self-reliance. “I’m my own safety net and first responder if something happens. We have two major cities on each end of the state and pretty much everyone who lives in-between is involved in agriculture or knows someone who is. We are self-reliant and live in a harsh environment that toughens us and builds leaders.”

Brett Kenzy, R-CALF USA President, Gregory, SD. Courtesy image

“But thankfulness is what drives me I was born in the USA and in a ranching family that instilled a strong work ethic. If the common man wants his way of life to continue he has to engage. We have to restore the markets to make owners strong again and I can’t do it by myself. We must peacefully make our voices heard. With the leaders we now have from South Dakota we have a chance to turn this ship around, we need to come together to talk about it respectfully. We will all sink or swim together,” Kenzy said.

Justin Tupper, president of the United States Cattlemen’s Association and manager of St. Onge Livestock said, “I think the reason I got involved is I saw this organization as a problem-solving organization, not just raising Cain. We see the issues and are trying to get them fixed.

Justin Tupper, President, USCA, St. Onge, South Dakota.

“Many in the upper Midwest are getting involved, we have a ‘can do’ kind of spirit. South Dakota is in a unique position for industry roles in national organizations to fix problems. I look forward to working together with other leaders to better our industry.”

Todd Wilkinson is the new president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and is co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation with his son, Nick, in DeSmet, South Dakota. He is also a co-owner of Redstone Feeders, a family owned cattle feeding and finishing operation and has practiced law for more than 38 years, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law. “I guess the reason I got involved is because when you make a big investment in an industry if you don’t get involved you shouldn’t complain. Really a put up or shut up situation.”

Todd Wilkinson, incoming president of NCBA, DeSmet, South Dakota.

Wilkinson’s son takes care of the cow/calf operation and his daughter helps in his office so he really is thankful to his family for making it all possible. “I’m gone 170 to 200 days a year and at the NCBA none of our officers receive any compensation so it’s something I believe in,” he said. “South Dakota has a lot of producers who take the same approach to things. If you are going to have a voice you have to be active.”

Jeff Kippley is a fifth-generation family farmer and serves as the Vice President of National Farmers Union. He grew up on a crop and cattle operation in northeastern South Dakota. “Well, with the cattle market consolidation issue I decided to become more involved to work against these large corporations. South Dakota is a heartland state and we utilize regular farmer practices, we have conventional farms with row crops and cattle ranches. We farm like regular farmers across the nation do so we can connect with about anybody. I feel that South Dakota has a Midwest work ethic and everyone is use to doing more than is expected.”

Scott VanderWal is a third-generation family farmer from Volga, South Dakota. In addition to farming, the VanderWals do custom cattle-feeding and some custom harvesting. Scott also serves as vice-president of American Farm Bureau Federation and president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. “It goes back to my upbringing, my parents were involved in the county Farm Bureau. After college my wife and I joined and eventually I was asked to do things and the Lord has a plan. I feel that we are making a difference, I have to set priorities some things don’t get done on the farm and I don’t get to all the ball games. I’m in DC six or eight times a year, and there can be quite a bit of other travel involved, it’s all part of being a member of a team. We have 6 million members across the US, and I feel what we do is very important.”

VanderWal believes that the reason South Dakota is producing so many leaders is due to the culture and upbringing in this state. “We step up and make a difference. We aren’t just along for the ride. Leaders tend to be those who others see potential in and ask them to run for higher office. I encourage you if you see a good leader tell them that and it might be the push they need to get involved and make a difference. It is a real honor and opportunity for a boy from South Dakota and I’m very grateful.”