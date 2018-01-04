South Dakota: Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations scheduled to meet on Jan. 8

The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their fifth meeting of the 2017 interim on Monday, January 8, 2018.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre.

The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Senator Larry Tidemann (R-Brookings) and Representative David Anderson (R-Hudson), will begin preparing for the Ninety third Session of the Legislative Assembly.

The Bureau of Finance and Management will present information on fiscal year (FY) 2018 and FY 2019 budget adjustments as recommended by the Governor in his Budget Address to the Legislature on December 5, 2017.

The presentation will include details on updated one time and ongoing revenue estimates, special appropriations, FY 2018 supplemental appropriations, ongoing general fund proposals, and FY 2019 budget recommendations.

The Committee will also discuss a federal audit finding and resolution related to the South Dakota Retirement System contributions.

The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available on the Legislative Research Council's website: http://sdlegislature.gov.

In addition to Lead Co Chair Tidemann and Co Chair Anderson, committee members include Senators Justin

Cronin (R-Gettysburg), Terri Haverly (R-Rapid City), Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), Jeffrey Partridge (R Rapid City),Deb Peters (R-Hartford), Billie Sutton (D-Burke), Jim White (R-Huron), John Wiik (R-Big Stone City); and Representatives Dan Ahlers (D-Dell Rapids), Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Lance Carson (R-Mitchell), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), John Lake (R-Gettysburg), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls).

–South Dakota Legislative Research Council