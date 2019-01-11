SD Legislative Update
January 11, 2019
Status Bill # Title
1/14 hearing H. Commerce HB 1030
allow the Office of School and Public Lands to accept internet bidding for the leasing of state minerals.
1/14 hearing H. Commerce HB 1031
authorize certain wind and solar easements and leases by the commissioner of School and Public Lands.
ref. S. Taxation SB 4
revise certain provisions regarding the classification of agricultural land for property tax purposes.
re. S. Commerce SB 18
update certain references to federal laws and regulations regarding pipeline safety inspections and to increase the maximum civil penalty for certain pipeline safety violations.
1/15 hearing S. Ag. SB 33
authorize the commissioner of school and public lands to sell and acquire certain real property.
ref. S. Ag. SB 40
authorize the transfer of certain real property to the Animal Industry Board.
ref. S. Ag. SB 43
redirect funding to a collaborative program in rural veterinary medical education and to provide tax revenue for the support of veterinary students.
The 2019 legislative session opened with Governor Noem's State of the State address Tuesday. As is the norm, activity in the first week was light. With a new governor and a lot of new legislators, the odds are bill introductions will be relatively low this year.
We are receiving an enthusiastic response from administration officials and legislators who want to join us for our board meeting next Wednesday.
Stockgrowers' Legislative Issues
Several bills of interest have been introduced so far as noted below including changes to School & Public Lands' practices, the Agland Assessment change, and a change to where SD veterinary medicine education cooperation occurs.
We are working with a number of legislators on real meat legislation.
–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association
