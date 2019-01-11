SD Legislative Update

Status Bill # Title

1/14 hearing H. Commerce HB 1030

allow the Office of School and Public Lands to accept internet bidding for the leasing of state minerals.

1/14 hearing H. Commerce HB 1031

authorize certain wind and solar easements and leases by the commissioner of School and Public Lands.

ref. S. Taxation SB 4

revise certain provisions regarding the classification of agricultural land for property tax purposes.

re. S. Commerce SB 18

update certain references to federal laws and regulations regarding pipeline safety inspections and to increase the maximum civil penalty for certain pipeline safety violations.

1/15 hearing S. Ag. SB 33

authorize the commissioner of school and public lands to sell and acquire certain real property.

ref. S. Ag. SB 40

authorize the transfer of certain real property to the Animal Industry Board.

ref. S. Ag. SB 43

redirect funding to a collaborative program in rural veterinary medical education and to provide tax revenue for the support of veterinary students.