SD man arrested for stealing cattle, feed checks

According to the AP, a man from Charles Mix County, South Dakota was arrested for stealing nearly $350,000 in cattle and checks this year.

On Sept. 20, Aaron Podzimek of Wagner was indicted for allegedly stealing $301,871.30 worth of cattle and approximately $47,000 in feed checks between Feb. 1 and July 31 of this year.

The state's attorney Steven Cotton filed a request for another attorney, saying he had a conflict of interests, said the AP. Craig Parkhurst, Podzimek has posted bond. His arraignment will be Oct. 29, according to the AP.

