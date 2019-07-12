SD, MN students earn 2019 Allied Angus Breeder Scholarships

Angus Foundation awards those who incorporate registered Angus in breeding decisions.

As the cost of tuition rises, so does the financial commitment the Angus Foundation extends to Angus youth. To advance its mission of youth, education and research, the Foundation offers young men and women the Allied Angus Breeder Scholarship to support those making sound breeding decisions through the use of registered Angus genetics. This year, the 2019 Allied Angus Breeder Scholarship recipients of are: John Linke, Brookings, South Dakota; Chet McClure, Homer, Illinois; and Abbey Schiefelbein, Kimball, Minnesota.

“We want to encourage young Angus producers to work hard and dream big, and our goal is to support those individuals by providing as many tools for success as possible,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “Every year, we are impressed by the highly competitive applicant pool for our scholarship program, and this year was no different.”

John Linke, of Brookings, South Dakota, is currently attending South Dakota State pursing a double major in animal science and agronomy, as well as minors in agricultural business and agricultural marketing. Having grown up on a purebred Angus cow-calf operation in Brookings, South Dakota, Linke said he has learned the value in possessing a strong work ethic, keeping your word and being responsible. In the future, Linke hopes to be an agronomist and return home to continue farming alongside his family farm as a fifth-generation agriculturalist.

Chet McClure, of Homer, Illinois, is currently pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois. An Angus breeder himself, he leverages registered Angus cattle to produce the highest quality beef possible, by the most efficient means. McClure’s experiences include working on the University of Illinois’ beef farm and helping in the genetics laboratory on campus, in addition to working as a production animal consultant in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

Abbey Schiefelbein, of Kimball, Minnesota, is currently pursuing her education at Kansas State University to obtain her degree in food science and technology, as well as a meat science certification and a minor in global food leadership. Alongside excellence in the classroom, Schiefelbein also is an ardent member in numerous clubs on campus including, the Food Science Club and the National Cattlewomen’s Association. She hopes to expand her knowledge throughout her educational career to better qualify herself as an ambassador for the beef industry.

The Allied Angus Breeders Scholarship is an $1,000 award that supports young Angus breeders who incorporate registered Angus genetics in their farm or ranch’s breeding program. Eligible youth are required to be actively pursuing an undergraduate degree in higher education. Completed application submissions are reviewed by the Angus Foundation’s Scholarship Selection Committee, composed of two Angus Foundation representatives, two Angus industry representatives and one beef cattle industry leader. Emphasis is placed on applicant’s knowledge of the cattle industry and his or her perspective of the Angus breed.

In 2019, the Angus Foundation awarded more than $231,700 in scholarships to numerous junior members. The Angus Foundation is committed to providing avenues for success to past and present junior members.

For more information, please contact Kris Sticken at 816-383-5100 or ksticken@angus.org.

–American Angus Association