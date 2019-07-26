SD, ND top carcass steer groups at NJAS

One contest at the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) reminds youth that, ultimately, they are in the business of producing beef. The carcass steer contest gives National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members a chance to see how their animals rank for carcass merit, and just what it takes to produce high quality beef.

This year the NJAS was hosted in Louisville, Kentucky, July 14-20. At the NJAS, many animals were checked-in, exhibited and placed. Among these contests and shows was the Carcass Steer contest. The Carcass Steer contest is unique to the NJAS due to the fact that exhibitors don’t exactly “show” these steers; they send them off for harvest, evaluation and grading following check-in. Within a matter of days, the carcass merit of these steers was reported. The top steers were announced at the NJAS awards ceremony July 19.

“The National Junior Angus Show has an incredible learning opportunity for junior members that participate in the carcass contest,” said Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association director of events and education. “Junior members feed and manage the steers to attempt to grade the highest quality carcass they can. Eighty percent graded Certified Angus Beef (CAB) and 20% graded Prime.”

Thirty-five entries from 18 states competed in the carcass class at the National Junior Angus Show, confirming that the Angus legacy will continue for generations to come. This contest shows the versatility that Angus cattle have, and how they can be beneficial to any producer.

The top steers’ exhibitors were awarded contest premiums in addition to carcass premiums. In addition to prize money, contestants received carcass data back to influence future selection decisions.

The grand champion carcass steer and grand champion bred-and-owned carcass steer was exhibited by Alexis Koelling, Curryville, Missouri. Her steer graded Prime with a yield grade of 3.0. The steer had a 13.0 square inch (sq. in.) ribeye area and had a hot-carcass weight of 841 pounds (lb.), which allowed the steer to qualify for the Certified Angus Beef ® (CAB) brand. Koelling received a $27.00 per hundredweight (cwt.) grid premium.

Chase Mogck, Olivet, South Dakota., was awarded reserve grand champion carcass steer. His steer graded low Prime with a yield grade of 2.9. The steer had a ribeye area of 13.3 sq. in. and a hot-carcass weight of 792.6 lb. His steer also qualified for CAB, and Mogck was awarded $28.00 cwt. grid premium.

Grayson Winegarner, Canyon, Texas, was awarded reserve grand champion bred-and-owned carcass steer. His steer graded low Prime with a yield grade of 2.8. He had a ribeye area of 12.7 sq. in. and a hot-carcass weight of 781.8 lb. His steer qualified for CAB, and Winegarner was awarded $28.00 cwt. grid premium.

State group was another aspect of the contest. Three steers were grouped together by no less than two exhibitors. Continuing their victory, South Dakota won the first-place state group. The South Dakota team was composed of Ty Mogck and Chase Mogck, both of Olivet.

Winning second place in the state group carcass contest was North Dakota. This team consisted of Alexis Vandeberghe, Kelsey Vandeberghe, both of Cleveland, and Colton Green, Maddock. Additional NJAS contest placings, awards and scholarships can be found on http://www.angus.org. Coverage is also available on the NJAA Facebook page, including videos, show results and photos. Backdrop and candid photos are available for purchase online.

–American Angus Association