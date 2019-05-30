SD R-CALF meetings: Ft Pierre, Gregory

What: Bill Bullard, R-CALF USA CEO is Coming to South Dakota

When: 7 p.m. MDT, Mon. June 3, 2019 in Fort Pierre, SD

7 p.m. CDT, Tues. June 4, 2019 in Gregory, SD

Where: June 3rd, Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, 802 Salebarn Rd, Fort Pierre, SD

June 4th, American Legion, 223 Main St, Gregory, SD

Contact: Tatum Lee 405-834-5710; tatumlee@r-calfusa.com

Brett Kenzy 605-830-9860; kenzyranch@yahoo.com

Description: R-CALF USA’s CEO, Bill Bullard will give an update on R-CALF’s ongoing efforts to restore profitability to U.S. cattle producers. On Monday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. MDT Bill will join past R-CALF USA President, Bryan Hanson in Fort Pierre at Fort Pierre Livestock Auction at 802 Salebarn Road to talk about the current issues that R-CALF USA is involved in and answer any question producers may have. Then, on Tuesday, June 4th Bill will join current Region III Director, Brett Kenzy at the American Legion at 223 Main St. Gregory, SD at 7:00 p.m. CDT to continue the discussion. All are welcome!

Feel free to contact Tatum Lee, R-CALF USA Development Director 405-834-5710:

tatumlee@r-calfusa.com.

–R-CALF USA