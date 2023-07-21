SD: Rural water line from Missouri River to Pennington County proposed

Can Western South Dakota’s water sources endure drought?

Lack of water continues to be a concern in many states like Colorado, California, and Nevada. Could Western South Dakota face water shortages too? According to a 2019 South Dakota School of Mines study, Pennington County and surrounding areas will not be able to sustain current water needs in prolonged drought conditions. The study was commissioned by the West Dakota Water Development District to determine if renewal of a future Missouri River use permit was necessary. Due to high population growth in the area, the study suggests immediate planning for a pipeline. The pipeline would run over 170 miles from the Missouri River to Pennington County, Meade County, and other rural and tribal water sources interested in participating. A pipeline of this magnitude could require decades of planning, funding, and construction.

Western Dakota Regional Water System was started as a non-profit in 2021 to lead the pipeline project. WDRWS wants to know which communities are interested in Missouri River water, how much each community will need, and if those communities would want the water treated. Cheryl Chapman, executive director of WDRWS, says the project is in its early stages of research: “We are looking at the Mines study as well as the US Geological Survey to determine the amount of water needed. It’s very important to Western Dakota people that we take the data into account and be prepared in the event that we move into a drought situation.”

waterpipeline-24

The Mines study includes the supply of both groundwater and surface water available to Pennington County and its water demands in cubic feet per second.

The pipeline would be a bulk water transmission line – it would bring water to existing water systems and not compete with them. Chapman notes there is potential for additional rural systems to be added where there is need. Easements will likely be necessary, but the organization hopes to minimize creating new easements and utilize preexisting ones.

WDRWS seeks collaboration from all communities desiring to benefit from the pipeline, “This is very much a grassroots movement. It doesn’t make economic sense to go it alone. It’s only by working together can we afford to do this,” says Chapman, “We want to make sure we operate a system that is affordable for its communities.”

The 6-foot diameter pipeline has an estimated price tag of 2 billion dollars. Like the Lewis and Clark Pipeline in Eastern South Dakota, of which 80% was federally funded, WDRWS anticipates federal, state, and local funding. So far, the non-profit has received 8 million from the SD Legislature through the American Rescue Plan Act, 1 million from the Surface Water Resources Management System Program, and 303,500 from local sources.

Water Systems and individuals can become members of WDRWS with an annual membership fee. Members including the City of Spearfish, Box Elder, New Underwood, and Rapid City have given additional funds to the project beyond membership dues.

Although the water will not be used for irrigation purposes, Pennington County Commissioner Gary Drewes spoke of the potential for ranchers to benefit from the project: “For ag producers, I think this is one of the greatest things to happen – we have some rural water systems in the northwestern part of the state, and producers find that livestock do so much better on clean water. It’s not just about the quantity but the quality of the water.” Commissioner Drewes notes that many operators rely on stock dams to water their livestock, “Those who have made the switch to rural water have found the costs to hook up to the water, as well as the cost of the water itself, worth it after seeing the improvement in their livestock. Communities should take a serious look into becoming a part of this now while we’re still figuring out the volume of water needed and where.”

Cheryl Chapman says WDRWS wants feedback from producers, “I invite all ag producers to the table to be a part of these conversations so that we’re sure we understand what their needs are.” The WDRWS annual meeting will be open to the public and held on September 12th at the Holiday Inn in Spearfish, SD. There will be a presentation from 9 AM to noon with lunch to follow.