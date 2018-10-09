SD Sheep Growers learn marketing, ultrasound, more at 81st convention

South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Meets in Brookings and Sees Much to be Optimistic About in 2019.

The South Dakota Sheep Growers Association met for the 81st time for their annual convention in Brookings, Sept. 28 and 29, 2018.

Friday morning activities began at the SDSU Animal Science Arena with in-depth workshops designed to help producers with: marketing and selection utilizing ultrasound technology; learn more about lamb cuts and processing; and ultimately improve their bottom line. Attendees then rotated through several educational presentations in the afternoon which included: grazing management and cover crops; predator management resources; NRCS Rainfall Simulator; lambing time management and wool quality improvement.

Friday evening featured a "Lamb Lover's Social." A wide variety of lamb appetizers were offered and proved to be a huge hit. The family-friendly social featured a lamb BBQ Bootcamp, trade show booths, a fun speed shearing contest, and a special guest appearance by Miss South Dakota, Carrie Wintel.

The convention held a trade show on both Friday and Saturday, which provided plenty of opportunities for lamb & wool producers to network with others and meet with industry leaders from the region.

Saturday morning the main program began with Dr. Jeff Held & Dave Ollila reviewing current research & extension programs at SDSU. The SDSGA and SDSU Extension has a long-standing partnership supporting the activities of the SD sheep industry. Chris Diaz, USDA-AMS, reviewed lamb and wool prices. South Dakota fine wools have seen record prices in 2018 and indications look for that trend to hold for the upcoming 2019 shearing season. Regionally, average wool prices were around $3 greasy, a dollar more than last year's reported prices. Peter Orwick, the American Sheep Industry, Executive Director, covered current issues and sheep industry updates. Jim Percival, American Lamb Board President, reviewed priorities for lamb promotions. Trends in the lamb industry were discussed by Steve DeGroot (Sioux Falls Regional Livestock) and Mike Caskey (Pine Lawn Farms). The overlying theme from all speakers was there is much to look forward to in 2019.

The SD Master Lamb Producer Association luncheon highlighted two award winning sheep operations for 2018. This awards program has been in existence for more than 35 years. Tom and Marilyn Schwebach are from Egan, SD. The Schwebach operation runs 850 Ile de France ewes with OPP-free status. They manage their pasture system with a dynamic grazing management plan established 15 years ago with the partnership of SD Grasslands Coalition. The Ile De France ewes are a highly prolific, maternal breed. They provide both finished lambs and replacement females. The Erk Ranch from Newell, SD was established in 1912, currently running 300 registered ewes and 750 commercial Rambouillet ewes, providing quality registered Rambouillet rams nationally. The Erks have focused on wool quality improvement driven by use of objective measures of quality, Dakota Ram Test performance results, and linebreeding practices. In recent years, the ranch has implemented more performance based selection with NSIP flock records enabled by a Shearwell data system. Dr. Jeff Held, SDSU Sheep Extension Specialist explained "These two operations are outstanding examples, showcasing the quality of the South Dakota sheep industry; and what makes it even better is that they have the next generation involved to move forward into the future."

Saturday was capped off with the evening social, live and silent auction (proceeds used for education & promotion activities), and the "Make it with Wool" style show & SDSGA awards banquet ~ featuring fresh American lamb from Strauss Brands. Trapper of the Year was awarded to Brent Vander Ley, of Chamberlain. Steve Clements, ASI's Predator Management Committee Chair, said "Brent has been with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks for over 20 years and works tirelessly on the sheep producers behalf." The SDSGA presented Sioux Falls Regional Livestock, Todd Nordmann and Steve DeGroot, with the Shepherd's Award for their outstanding support of the sheep industry in South Dakota. The SD state finals for the "Make It With Wool" contest were held on Saturday during the SDSGA convention. The MIWW winners were announced during the evening banquet. The winner in the pre-teen category was Lexy Faulhaber, of Plankinton. In the junior category, with the winner advancing to the National MIWW contest in New Orleans, first prize went to Cortney Olinger, of Plankinton. Senior winner Susan Roth, of Parkston cannot attend the National MIWW contest so the alternate, Allison Duerre, of Bristol will be going to New Orleans. In the adult division, Anna Erk, of Newell was the winner. Professional, Koreen Anderson, of Lemmon was chosen as South Dakota representative in the National MIWW. She now submits her garment and a video of her modeling for official judging. In the "Made for others" division, winner, Denise Muntefering, of Dimock created adorable outfits for her three grandchildren. Haile Stuck, of Brentford, spun the yarn from her own sheep and made a finger knitted scarf to win the "Wearable Accessory" division. In the SD special contest, Stephanie McCord, of White Lake won the "challenge" division, Barb Hoff of Madison won the "quilt" division, Charlotte Kvale, of Lemmon won the "novelty" division, Mina Doerner, of Brookings won the "knitted accessory" division.

During the annual business meeting, members of the SDSGA elected 3 new directors to 4 year terms. Kris Schweigert of Gregory, Lisa Dennert of Frederick, and Scott Kilber of Ipswich will fill the vacated director seats left open by Steve Clements, Tom Dosch, and Tim Flint. Rufus DeZeeuw of Elkton, completed his two-year term as President while Wade Kopren, of Bison, was elected as the incoming President.

To learn more about South Dakota Sheep Growers Association contact Dr. Lisa Surber at lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or go to http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org

–South Dakota Sheepgrowers Association