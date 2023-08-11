SD Sheep Growers: Producers seek premium young ewes  

To meet the needs of emerging demand within the sheep industry for superior young ewe genetics available in smaller lot sizes, South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA), has hosted a Premium Yearling Ewe Sale the last six years. The sale was July 22, 2023 at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron. This annual event is the signature yearling ewe sale in the region.

Sale summary: Consignors provided an excellent selection of high quality registerable and commercial ewes ranging from traditional white face wool breeds, their crosses and meat breed yearling ewes. Prices remained strong throughout the sale with considerable interest on all offerings. Lots were purchased by buyers from 3 states. The high selling registerable lot brought $450/hd for a pen of 5 hd, sold by Shady Lane Farms and purchased by Teri and Bill Brunskill of New Underwood, SD. In the Commercial ewes, the high selling lot was 20 hd of fall born Suffolk ewes offered by Justin Elder of Westmoreland, KS and purchased by Thompason Land and Livestock of Livingston, MT for $585/hd. The volume buyer of the sale was Cameron Goodrich from Wagner, SD purchasing 90 ewes.

47 sheep producers registered to bid on 22 lots of yearling ewes totaling 649 head.

The sale report is a follows:

Gross receipts: $240,840

Average dollars per head: $370

Number of consignors: 19

Prior to the sale, SDSU Extension educational programming and lunch were held. A total of 80 sheep producers attended the programming and 120 people for the free lamb lunch.

It was also a very successful day for Emma and Joni Spring of Union Center, SD. These young sheep producers both found sheep they liked and got them bought! The SDSGA gave buyer credit of $500 per youth toward their purchase. Their parents are Lee and Jamie Spring.

Thanks to Joe and Tonya Coplan for donating a red and white Border Collie for this year auction to generate funds to support our Youth Buyer Credit Program. Generous donors raised almost $1,800 towards future winners.

To learn more about the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association contact Dr. Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

SDSGA | Courtesy photo ewe-sale-3

Save the date

The 2023 SDSGA annual convention will be held September 22-23, 2023 in Rapid City, SD. To learn more, visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

–South Dakota Sheep Growers Association