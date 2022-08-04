SD Sheep Growers: Quality ewes in demand

To meet the needs of emerging demand within the sheep industry for superior young ewe genetics available in smaller lot sizes, South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA), has hosted a Premium Yearling Ewe Sale the last five years. The most recent sale was July 23, 2022 at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron. This annual event is the signature yearling ewe sale in the region.

Sale summary: Consignors provided an excellent selection of high quality registerable and commercial ewes ranging from traditional white face wool breeds, their crosses and meat breed yearling ewes. Prices remained strong throughout the sale with considerable interest on all offerings. Lots were purchased by buyers from 4 states. The high selling registerable lot brought $600/hd for a pen of 5 hd, sold by Gerdes Hampshires and purchased by Keith Jibben of Big Stone City, SD. In the Commercial ewes, the high selling lot was 5 hd of fall born Polypay ewes offered by Shady Lane Farms and Nicole Jessen of Redfield, SD and purchased by John Callies of Howard, SD for $615/hd. The volume buyer of the sale was Bo Thorson from Towner, ND purchasing 80 ewes.

Sale Report 51 sheep producers registered to bid on 17 lots of yearling ewes totaling 575 head. Gross receipts: $239,275 Average dollars per head: $416 Number of consignors: 15

Prior to the sale, SDSU Extension educational programming and lunch were held. A total of 52 sheep producers attended the programming and 107 people for the free lamb lunch.

It was also very successful day for 7 young sheep producers who were awarded the Youth Buyer Credit from SDSGA. All found sheep they liked and got them bought. The winners were John Callies, Amelia Crawford, Austin Crawford, Carly Crawford, Clay Crawford, Jayden Kott, and Marlena Retzlaff. Tommy Mills of Frannie, WY donated a yearling ewe for this year’s roll over auction to generate funds to support our Youth Buyer Credit Program. Generous donors raised $3,450 towards future winners.

To learn more about the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association contact Dr. Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

Save the date

The 2022 SDSGA annual convention will be Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2022 in Pierre, SD. To learn more, visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .