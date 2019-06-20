SD Sheepgrowers Ewe Sale July 27

The South Dakota Sheepgrowers will host their second annual replacement ewe sale in Huron July 27, 2019.

According to the group’s president, Wade Kopren, Prairie City, South Dakota, said the sale is meant to provide sheep buyers the opportunity to buy 10 or more ewes that will fit their operation.

“Mostly the idea is to get these western type range ewes in front of those guys back east. They don’t often get an option to buy yearling ewes in those smaller numbers. It can be hard for them to come and buy 10 or 20 head or even 50 head at a west river salebarn.”

So, Kopren said, the Sheepgrowers are bringing the sheep to the customers.

At least 13 different ranches and individuals have consigned about 500 ewes in total. A few are registered, while most are commercial. The sale will offer Targhee, Rambouillet, SAMM, Montedale, Hampshire, Corriedale, Dorset/Polypay, Dorset/Suffolk cross and Columbia ewes, in lots of 5 to 100 head.

Kopren said even the larger bunches will be sold in lots of 10 or 20, with the option to buy more.

The Magness Livestock Auction auctioneer will sell the sheep at 2 p.m. Central Time.

A complimentary lamb lunch will be served at noon and the SDSU Extension and the South Dakota Value Added Agriculture Center are sponsoring the following Educational Programs:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10-11 a.m. – Dr. Surber – Ensuring Wool Clip Value & How Producers Can Incorporate Optical Fiber Analysis Technology to Improve their Flock’s Wool Clip

11-11:15 a.m. – Coffee and Cookies

11:15-12 – Maximizing Reproductive Efficiency through Genetics and Nutrition

For more information contact:

Lisa Surber (406) 581-7772 or lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org

John Beastrom (605) 280-8120 or jonbeastrom@msn.com

Wade Kopren (605) 545-0842 or wkopren@live.com

Dave Ollila (605) 569-0224 or david.ollila@sdstate.edu

–Staff Report