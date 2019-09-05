SD Sheepgrowers to gather Sept. 27-28

Make plans to attend the 82nd Annual SD Sheep Growers Convention in Spearfish, SD – Sept. 27 & 28!

The planning committee has put together a very interesting and exciting tour of Wyoming’s Mountain Meadow Wool and Boller Mills Ranch for Friday, followed by an enlightening slate of speakers for Saturday.

Saturday speakers include:

• ALB Update – Gwen Kitzan

• Wool Council Update – Randy Tunby

• SDSU Update – Dr. Joe Cassady

• Mountain Meadow Wool Mill -Ben Hostetler

• Independence Fiber – Dawn Brown

• Duckworth – John Helle

• Burlington Industries – Mike Boney

• Crescent Sock Company – Jack Ewing

• Lempriere USA & Rafter 7 Merinos – Rick Powers

To help us with planning and providing a quality program, please pre-register ASAP.

For more information or to register, contact Lisa Surber at lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or Dave Ollila at (605) 394-1722.

–South Dakota Sheep Growers Associaiton