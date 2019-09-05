SD Sheepgrowers to gather Sept. 27-28
Make plans to attend the 82nd Annual SD Sheep Growers Convention in Spearfish, SD – Sept. 27 & 28!
The planning committee has put together a very interesting and exciting tour of Wyoming’s Mountain Meadow Wool and Boller Mills Ranch for Friday, followed by an enlightening slate of speakers for Saturday.
Saturday speakers include:
• ALB Update – Gwen Kitzan
• Wool Council Update – Randy Tunby
• SDSU Update – Dr. Joe Cassady
• Mountain Meadow Wool Mill -Ben Hostetler
• Independence Fiber – Dawn Brown
• Duckworth – John Helle
• Burlington Industries – Mike Boney
• Crescent Sock Company – Jack Ewing
• Lempriere USA & Rafter 7 Merinos – Rick Powers
To help us with planning and providing a quality program, please pre-register ASAP.
For more information or to register, contact Lisa Surber at lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or Dave Ollila at (605) 394-1722.
–South Dakota Sheep Growers Associaiton