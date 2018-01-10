David Brandt is hitting the road(show)

David Brandt will address anyone interested in learning about soil health at three locations later this month.

• Jan. 16: Ipswich

Annual Soil Health Clinic, Edmunds & McPherson County

Conservation Districts

Ipswich School Theatre, 211 5th St. Ipswich, SD

4 p.m. Registration

4:30-5:40, Jim Faulstich

5:40-6:40, supper

6:50-8:00, David Brandt

RSVP to Ipswich office, 605-426-6701 or McPherson Office, 605-439-3336.

• Jan. 17: Watertown

South Dakota Soil Health Coalition Annual Meeting

Featured Speakers: David Brandt, Allen Williams, Joe Breker

Lake Area Technical Institute, 1201 Arrow Ave., N.E. Watertown, SD

9 a.m., Registration

RSVP to Cindy Zenk, 605-280-4190

• Jan. 19, Belle Fourche

Branding Iron Steakhouse, 10979 U.S. Hwy 85, Belle Fourche, SD

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Program

RSVP to Sturgis NRCS, Elk Creek Conservation Distict, 605-347-4952, Ext. 3

David Brandt is a soil health pioneer who famrs in Fairfield County in Central Ohio. He began no-till farming in 1971 and has been using cover crops since 1978. David has participated in yield plots for corn, soybeans and wheat. David has received numerous awards for conservation practices.

–South Dakota Soil Health Coalition