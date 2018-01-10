David Brandt is hitting the road(show)
January 10, 2018
David Brandt will address anyone interested in learning about soil health at three locations later this month.
• Jan. 16: Ipswich
Annual Soil Health Clinic, Edmunds & McPherson County
Conservation Districts
Ipswich School Theatre, 211 5th St. Ipswich, SD
4 p.m. Registration
4:30-5:40, Jim Faulstich
5:40-6:40, supper
6:50-8:00, David Brandt
RSVP to Ipswich office, 605-426-6701 or McPherson Office, 605-439-3336.
• Jan. 17: Watertown
South Dakota Soil Health Coalition Annual Meeting
Featured Speakers: David Brandt, Allen Williams, Joe Breker
Lake Area Technical Institute, 1201 Arrow Ave., N.E. Watertown, SD
9 a.m., Registration
RSVP to Cindy Zenk, 605-280-4190
• Jan. 19, Belle Fourche
Branding Iron Steakhouse, 10979 U.S. Hwy 85, Belle Fourche, SD
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Program
RSVP to Sturgis NRCS, Elk Creek Conservation Distict, 605-347-4952, Ext. 3
David Brandt is a soil health pioneer who famrs in Fairfield County in Central Ohio. He began no-till farming in 1971 and has been using cover crops since 1978. David has participated in yield plots for corn, soybeans and wheat. David has received numerous awards for conservation practices.
–South Dakota Soil Health Coalition