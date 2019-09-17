SD State Equestrian Team: Blue Squad Takes Scrimmage to Open Season

Photo courtesy SDSU



South Dakota State equestrian saw its first action of the 2019-20 season Saturday with the team’s Yellow and Blue Scrimmage. The Blue Team won 12-8.

The Blue Team started out on top, winning Fences 3-2 behind points from Hayley Kastrup, Rachel Darby and Aletta Husmann. Claire Garduno earned MOP for her ride of 78 on the Yellow Team. Samantha Hunsecker tallied the Yellow Team’s second point.

Both teams nabbed three points each in Horsemanship and the Blue Team held the lead at 6-5. Kodi O’Boyle scored a 72 to earn a point for the Blue Team along with Annika Hanson (65) and Morgan Erickson (63). On the Yellow team, Jordan Gates earned MOP scoring a point with a score of 71.5 while Emily Keiser (72) and Maquelah Schueler (71) also earned points.

The two squads saw another 3-3 draw on the Flat with the Blue Team holding a 9-8 lead. Kastrup scored a 77 to earn MOP and a point for Team Blue with Hussman (60) and Jessica Martinez (73) also adding on. Yellow Team points were scored by Garduno (72), Jessica Boesch (69) and Riley Hanna (63).

The Blue Team pulled away in the final event of the day, winning Reining 3-0 and the meet. The Blue Team’s points came from Amelia Nelson (70.5), Natalie Gydesen (70) and Isabelle Riggs (68). Gydesen was named MOP for her final ride of the day.

Up Next

The Jacks compete in their first regular season meet of the year Thursday, Sept. 26 at TCU which will quickly be followed by a Friday, Sept. 27 meet at Oklahoma State.

–SDSU