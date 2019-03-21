SD: State FFA Degrees Awarded

BROOKINGS, S.D. – 267 South Dakota FFA members will receive their State FFA Degree at the 91st South Dakota State FFA Convention in Brookings, S.D., on April 8th, 2019.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include: ● Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program. ● Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a sixminute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee. ● Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.

–South Dakota FFA