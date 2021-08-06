SD Stockgrowers applaud USA Beef Act

This week Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), along with several colleagues including Senator John Thune, (R-SD) introduced the USA Beef Act with bipartisan support. The act aims to restore integrity to the “Product of USA” label. This act would prevent foreign beef from receiving the label which is currently allowed under USDA rules.

“Under this bill only beef that is born, raised, slaughtered in the USA could receive a label proclaiming it is a product of the USA,” said SDSGA executive Director James Halverson. “We believe this is common sense legislation that is badly needed. Currently consumers are being misled by this label which has no legal definition. We’d like to thank our Senators for their continued efforts on this issue and hope the companion legislation in the House will receive similar support.”

“It’s pretty simple – only beef born, raised and slaughtered in the United States should receive the ‘Product of USA’ label,” said Rounds. “As I continue to work with my colleagues on re-establishing mandatory country of origin labeling, we must fix the current labels to protect consumers and producers. For far too long, South Dakota producers have suffered as their high-quality, American-raised beef has lost value as it’s mixed with foreign beef, raised and processed under different standards. This is wrong. Consumers deserve to know where their beef comes from and accurate, transparent labeling supports American farmers and ranchers. It’s long past time we fix this once and for all.”

“South Dakota cattle ranchers work hard to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world, and they deserve to proudly showcase their products with accurate labeling,” said Thune. “I’m proud of this straightforward legislation that will ensure that consumers know they are getting their beef from cattle that were born right here in the U.S.A.”

This bill is cosponsored by Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.). Representative Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) is introducing companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association